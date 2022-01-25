$701.25 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post sales of $701.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.80 million to $706.00 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

