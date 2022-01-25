71,698 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE:ABM opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.