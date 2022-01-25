73,328 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 73.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.