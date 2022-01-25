83,104 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $1,577,630 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRNX opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

