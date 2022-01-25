8,571 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.18.

Shares of MLM opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

