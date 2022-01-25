88,875 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

