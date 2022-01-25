9,187 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,589,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

NTLA opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.