AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,460.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($19.70) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($20.51), with a volume of 14810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,495 ($20.17).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,280 ($30.76) to GBX 1,850 ($24.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,849.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.90 million and a PE ratio of 117.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.21%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

