AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.42. 222,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,011. The stock has a market cap of $234.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

