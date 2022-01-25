Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.35. Abcam shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 393 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abcam by 529.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Abcam by 171,447.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,730 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Abcam by 16.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Abcam by 4,182.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

