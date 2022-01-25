Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.35. Abcam shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 393 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
