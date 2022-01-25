Aberforth Split Level Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.51 (LON:ASIT)

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 76 ($1.03). 124,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,722. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 60.38 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

In other news, insider Graham Menzies bought 130,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £104,600 ($141,122.50). Also, insider Dominic Fisher bought 113,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £89,324.51 ($120,513.37).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

