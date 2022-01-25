Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.00.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

ABMD opened at $311.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.20 and its 200 day moving average is $336.73. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 33.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

