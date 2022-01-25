Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of medical products through subsidiaries. It intends to acquire, through its MariJ Pharma subsidiary, portions or complete ownership of licenses and grow operations in one or more states and is seeking to cultivate, organically extract and process its medicinal hemp crops year around in indoor facilities.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.