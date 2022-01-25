Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 9%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 35,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,647,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 373,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.