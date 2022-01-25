ACENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $706,661.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006221 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.