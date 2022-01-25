Actinium Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $676,710.63 and $269,055.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,374,550 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.