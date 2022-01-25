Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 16996005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £9.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through CoalSwitch and Wood Processing segments. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

