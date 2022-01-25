Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.40. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 16,687 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

