Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Sells $37,503,300.21 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE GOLF traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
