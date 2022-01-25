Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Sells $37,503,300.21 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GOLF traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

