Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $457.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

