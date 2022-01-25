ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.20. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 61,209 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
