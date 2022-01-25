Adshares Trading Down 10.1% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.04 million and $2.61 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00005518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00176759 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,088 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.