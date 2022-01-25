ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 3.4%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 38,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 634,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $892.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.25 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 87.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

