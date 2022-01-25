Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,882 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $315,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $88,307,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $86,309,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.