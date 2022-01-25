Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.