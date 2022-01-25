Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $996.13 million, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

