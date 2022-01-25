Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,725,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

