Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 73,737 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 17,148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,167 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

