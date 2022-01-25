Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,407 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

