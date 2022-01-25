Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.