Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $601,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $5,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

