Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

