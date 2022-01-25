Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,085 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 33,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

