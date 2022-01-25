Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 465,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 499.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.