Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

