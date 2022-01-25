Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

OC opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

