Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,179 Shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.38% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,450,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $44.62.

