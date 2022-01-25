Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $423.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

