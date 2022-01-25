Advisory Research Inc. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,983 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

CFG traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 127,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

