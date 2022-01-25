Advisory Research Inc. Invests $25.75 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,368,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,751,000. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 1.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.44% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 40.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $384,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 170.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,818,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

AR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 165,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,492. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

