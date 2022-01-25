Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

