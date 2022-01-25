Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 13,872 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.77% of Lovesac worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 271.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,570. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

