Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,307 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,000. Intuit makes up about 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of INTU traded down $16.84 on Tuesday, reaching $517.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

