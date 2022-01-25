Advisory Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 1.34% of Luxfer worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $459.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.