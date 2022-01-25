Advisory Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,397. The firm has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.