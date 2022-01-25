Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 358,745 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.23% of Viper Energy Partners worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,813,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. 4,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

