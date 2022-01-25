Advisory Research Inc. Sells 25,190 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sterling Bancorp worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 94,461 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $724,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,123,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 44,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

