Advisory Research Inc. Takes $6.08 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Avient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

AVNT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 6,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,165. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

