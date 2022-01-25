AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.