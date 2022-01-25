Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.45

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 144181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,493,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after buying an additional 829,984 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after buying an additional 642,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

